Watch 29 Seconds of Hugh Jackman Singing "Ya Got Trouble" in The Music Man

In case you haven't heard, Hugh Jackman is on Broadway playing the iconic role of Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's The Music Man. The hottest ticket in town, The Music Man also stars Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, alongside fellow Tony winners Jefferson Mays (Mayor Shinn), Jayne Houdyshell (Eulalie), Marie Mullin (Mrs. Paroo), and Shuler Hensley (Marcellus). Here's a 29-second preview of the show, with Jackman and members of the nearly 50-strong ensemble performing "Ya Got Trouble."

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, The Music Man also stars Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, with Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the ensemble.

The Music Man features set and costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, sound by Scott Lehrer, hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, and musical direction by Patrick Vaccariello. This footage was supplied by the production.

Get tickets for The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre here.