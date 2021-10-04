Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover to Direct New Broadway Pal Joey Revival

Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover will direct a revival of the Rodgers and Hart classic Pal Joey on Broadway during the 2022-23 season.

The production will feature a new book by writer and director Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), as well as additional classics from the Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart canon not originally featured in the score, including "The Lady Is a Tramp," "My Heart Stood Still," and "Falling in Love With Love." Pal Joey, which has an original book by John O'Hara, is known for songs such as "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," "I Could Write a Book," and "Zip."

Glover will also choreograph Pal Joey, which will be set in a South Side Chicago nightclub in the 1940s, with the character Linda English becoming an aspiring nightclub singer, as opposed to a stenographer as she was in the original. The musical focuses on smalltime nightclub performer Joey Evans, whose ambitions lead him into a love affair with a wealthy older woman named Vera Simpson.

Goldwyn and Glover's production will have sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Natasha Katz, and orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Daryl Waters. Jeffrey Richards is the lead producer, alongside co-producers Funny World Productions, Willette Klausner, and Irene Gandy.

This iteration of Pal Joey has been in the works for quite some time. Among the cast of a reading in 2016 were Tony winners Patina Miller and Tonya Pinkins, as well as the late Marin Mazzie. Further details about the Broadway production are still forthcoming.