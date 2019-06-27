Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox to Star in Broadway Revival of Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox will make their Broadway debuts this summer in a new revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal at the Jacobs Theater. Jamie Lloyd will direct the production, set to begin performances August 14 in advance of a September 5 opening.

Hiddleston (Loki in Thor), Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), Cox (Daredevil), and Eddie Arnold, who rounds out the cast, reprise performances they originated earlier this year in London's West End.

Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. This production features sets and costumes, by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.