Roslyn Ruff and James Vincent Meredith to Star in The Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater has announced casting for its upcoming Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth. The production, which coincides with the 125th Anniversary of Wilder's birth, begins previews April 1 ahead of an April 25 opening at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, and is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz in her Broadway debut. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will also contribute additional material for this production.

The cast of The Skin of Our Teeth will feature Eunice Bae, Gabby Beans, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Loren Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, James Vincent Meredith, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells, and Sarin Monae West.

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war. The Antrobus Family will be played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid, Sabina, while Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.

"The Skin of Our Teeth is about a family that encounters the end of the world over and over and over again," said director Lileana Blain-Cruz in a statement. "To be on the brink of extinction — and yet manage to survive — not only survive but invent and laugh and LIVE and LEARN — is extraordinary! I find that extraordinariness — the surreal nature of survival — manifested so incredibly in the Black experience and is why I'm so thrilled to bring this particular company of actors together for this production. The astounding theatrical collisions that Wilder presented in the 40's during World War II now get to be examined in a new way with a cast that embodies the complexity that is America."

The production's creative team will include sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski. Charles M. Turner III serves as stage manager.