The Minutes Will Reopen on Broadway at Studio 54

The Broadway production of Tracy Letts's The Minutes will reopen at Studio 54 on April 7, 2022, with previews scheduled to begin in March. The drama was in previews in 2020 when theaters shut down due to the Covid crisis.

This Steppenwolf Theatre Company production looks at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry — and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. It marks a reunion between Letts and director Anna D. Shapiro, who work together for the first time since August: Osage County.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

A full company for The Minutes is still to be announced. When the show ran on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (now undergoing renovations) in 2020, the cast was led by Letts, alongside Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still. Hammer subsequently dropped out of the run amid personal issues.