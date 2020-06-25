The Minutes and American Buffalo Planning Broadway Returns in 2021

Broadway producer Jeffrey Richards has announced that his productions of The Minutes by Tracy Letts and American Buffalo by David Mamet will return to Broadway when theaters reopen, with opening nights planned for the one year anniversary of the originally announced opening.

Performances for the Steppenwolf production of The Minutes are hoped to begin at the Cort Theatre on March 1, with opening scheduled for March 15. Anna D. Shapiro will direct. Neil Pepe will once again direct American Buffalo, which is planning to begin previews the week of March 22, before opening April 14 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

"It is the intent to open these plays—both powerful, funny and relevant dissections of Americana—in the spring of 2021, on the exact dates they were scheduled to open in 2020," Richards and his producing teams said in a statement. "However, we will only do so knowing that there are safeguards in place that will encourage audiences to return to the theater, and that our government will allow us to have gatherings of more than 500 people. We, the producing team, believe that a vaccine is essential as part of that process, and we are hopeful that progress will be made in that area to ensure that artists and theatergoers will return to support this vital element of our theatrical heritage: the American play."

The originally announced cast of The Minutes was made up of Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still. Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss were set to star in American Buffalo. The full companies will be confirmed at a later date.