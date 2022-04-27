The Little Prince to End Broadway Run

The stage adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince will end its run at the Broadway Theatre on Sunday, May 8, less than a month after opening night. The production, which has played previous runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, is set to continue its international tour, the details of which have yet to be announced.

Using aerialist feats, modern dance, and other elements of circus performance, The Little Prince tells the story of an aviator who crash lands in the desert and encounters a yellow-haired prince from a tiny planet. As they suffer from thirst, the prince regales the pilot with stories of his journeys to other planets, and the strange adults he encountered there.

Chris Mouron wrote the libretto, co-directs, and declaims the entire script from the stage. She is joined onstage by The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate), and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).

Anne Tournié directs and choreographs, with original music by Terry Truck, video design by Marie Jumelin, costume design by Peggy Housset, lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch, sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi, video projection by Etienne Beaussart, hair and makeup design by Carmen Arbues Miro, and props design by Aurélie Gandilhon.

According to TheaterMania critic Pete Hempstead, "for the most part it underwhelms." Click here to read his full review of The Little Prince.