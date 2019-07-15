The Lion King Powers Through Blackout-Related Flood That Drenched Costumes

If Saturday's Midtown Manhattan power outage wasn't enough, Disney's The Lion King suffered more aftershocks than just a blackout. A flood backstage at the Minskoff Theatre, directly related to the event, drenched many of the costumes worn by the principal cast members. But the company wasn't willing to lose two performances. Their sold-out Sunday matinee went on, with a few improvisations in costuming:

The full set of costumes are expected to be back on Tuesday.