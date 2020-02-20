The Inheritance Will End Broadway Run After 138 Performances

Matthew Lopez's two-part Broadway drama The Inheritance will end its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 15. The production will have played a total of 46 previews (28 of part one and 18 of part two) and 138 performances (86 of part one and 52 of part two) at the time of its closing.

Directed by Stephen Daldry, the story follows the lives of three generations of gay men and asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and what roles we must play for future generations. It is inspired by E.M. Forster's Howard's End and premiered in 2018 at London's Young Vic.

The Broadway cast currently features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The Inheritance has scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby.