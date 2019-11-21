The Inheritance Tops Our List of Favorite Shows This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

Evita

Solea Pfeiffer stars in Evita, running through November 24 at the New York City Center.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Sammi Cannold's production ... not only boasts striking visuals and fascinating ideas, but a star-making performance from leading lady Solea Pfeiffer. ... Cannold's revival is ready for a Broadway transfer right off the bat, and I really hope it gets there." Read David Gordon's full review here.

The Inheritance

Kyle Soller, John Benjamin Hickey, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris star in The Inheritance on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"The best literature helps us understand lives radically different from our own, while also illuminating the human experience we all share. In its complex depictions of love, envy, and (above all) the lingering pain of loss, The Inheritance shines a particularly brilliant light. It is easily one of the best plays of the decade." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Mummenschanz — Re:Play

Mummenschanz's Re:Play is currently running at the New Victory Theater.

(© Mummenschanz Foundation)

"Each of Re:Play's short scenes offers its own unique delight. You won't see a human face the entire time (until the curtain call), yet by the end you'll feel as though you've met dozens of characters whose faces somehow seem human. That's part of the magic of Mummenschanz." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Pumpgirl

Labhaoise Magee stars in Pumpgirl at the Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"[Director] Nicola Murphy revives [Abbie Spallen's] play with a no-frills production in the small downstairs space at the Irish Repertory Theatre — Pumpgirl's first major New York production since its off-Broadway debut at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2007. And with three outstanding performances supporting its rich, expressive language, it's easy to understand why this was a title that emerged from the heap." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Slava's Snowshow

Slava Polunin is the creator and star of Slava's Snowshow, which has returned to Broadway.

(© Vladimir Mishukov)

"Somewhat surprisingly, this clown show runs the gamut of emotions... But when you have a theater full of clowns, mirth and mischief are never far away — and they make plenty of the latter, splashing the audience with water, climbing over our chairs, and covering the whole house in a gauzy web. It's great fun, and the children around me were especially tickled by the buckets of confetti snow blasted into the audience." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

