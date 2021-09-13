The Book of Mormon Announces Broadway Return Casting

Casting is set for the return of The Book of Mormon, which will resume performances at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Leading the company will be Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley, and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi.

Rounding out the ensemble are Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, Shanel Bailey, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Christian Delcroix, Daniel Fetter, Naysh Fox, Bre Jackson, Keziah John-Paul, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Noah Marlowe, Matthew Marks, Henry McGinniss, Stoney B. Mootoo, Jevares Myrick, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Jasmin Richardson, and Arbender J. Robinson.

The Book of Mormon features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. Parker codirects with Casey Nicholaw, who also serves as choreographer. Set design is by Scott Pask, costume design is by Ann Roth, lighting design is by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design is by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, who is also the musical director.