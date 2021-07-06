Broadway's Company Announces New Dates and Additional Casting

Company, written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, has announced that the show's new Broadway production will now begin performances one month earlier than previously scheduled, with previews on Monday, November 15, ahead of a Thursday, December 9, opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Marianne Elliott directs.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will be joined by returning Broadway cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall. Casting for the role of Theo will be announced in the coming weeks.

Director Marianne Elliott said, "We always wanted to bring Company back as soon as possible and when the opportunity was presented to start performances a month earlier, we knew we had to jump on it. This production has always been about bringing people together to share in laughter, joy, and friendship and I'm beyond thrilled that we are able to reunite almost all of our remarkable cast to make this happen."

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Cindy Tolan (casting).

Company was in previews at the Jacobs Theatre at the time of the shutdown.