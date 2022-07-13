Preview the Title Number From the Broadway-Bound Some Like It Hot

Some Like It Hot, the new Broadway-bound musical heading to the Shubert Theatre this fall, has released a first-look music video of the show's title song. Listen to company members Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams perform the jazzy number, written by legendary Broadway songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

In addition to a score by Shaiman and Wittman (Hairspray), Some Like it Hot features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The cast will be led by two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, and Mark Lotito as Spats. The full company will be announced soon.

Based on the classic 1959 MGM film, Some Like It Hot is described as follows: "Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?"

Broadway previews are set to begin November 1 ahead of a December 11 opening.