Dominique Morisseau and Cast of Skeleton Crew Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew opened last night at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Anthony Ramos, who starred in the film adaptation of In the Heights was an opening night guest at Skeleton Crew.

The play is about a group of workers in a Detroit stamping plant that is on the edge of closure. The action takes place entirely in the break room, where they discuss plans for the future, regrets from the past, and the care they take in their work — even when their employers don't care much for them.

Phylicia Rashad takes a bow on the opening night of Skeleton Crew on Broadway.

Tony winner Phylicia Rashad plays Faye, a union rep who has been at the plant for 29 years.

Playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson appeared onstage during the curtain call for Skeleton Crew.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who recently appeared onstage at the Friedman in Lackawanna Blues, directed the production.

LaChanze attended the opening night of Skeleton Crew with Charles Randolph-Wright, her director for Trouble in Mind.

In addition to Rashad, the Broadway cast features Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), and Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!) performing original dances in the scene transitions.

Danielle Brooks, Kara Young, and Kate Whoriskey pose for a photo outside the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre during the opening night of Skeleton Crew.

Opening night guests included Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), LaChanze (Trouble in Mind), Charles Randolph-Wright (Trouble in Mind), Danielle Brooks (Much Ado About Nothing), Kara Young (Clyde's), Kate Whoriskey (Clyde's), Katie Finneran (It's Only a Play), and Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes).

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Katie Finneran, and Darren Goldstein caught the opening night performance of Skeleton Crew on Broadway.

Skeleton Crew played off-Broadway at Atlantic Theatre Company in 2016. TheaterMania critic Pete Hempstead remarked, "the play resonates perhaps even more now than it originally did." Click here to read his full review.