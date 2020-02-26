Sing Street to Open Broadway Box Office With 1982 Pricing

Celebrating the Lyceum box office opening on February 27 and flashing back to the year Sing Street is set, tickets to the new Broadway musical will be available at the 1982 price of $40 from February 27 and March 3. Sing Street begins performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on March 26 and opens April 19.

Based on John Carney's film, the musical follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage version features a book by Enda Walsh and songs by Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The musical had its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop earlier this winter. The Broadway cast will feature Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Dashiell Eaves, Ilan Eskenazi, and Michael Lepore.

The production's creative team includes scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video/projection design by Luke Halls and Brad Peterson, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Martin Lowe, with Fred Lassen as music director.