Show Your House Pride at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now running at Broadway's Lyric Theatre, will celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house: Gryffindor (February 27 and 28), Slytherin (February 20 and 21), Hufflepuff (February 13 and 14), and Ravenclaw (March 5 and 6).

The first 100 audience members who arrive early on each Thursday will receive early access to the theater at 5:45pm, special access to the theater bars and gift shop, and an opportunity to participate in Harry Potter trivia featuring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast appearances. All audience members will receive a house-themed souvenir pin and have the opportunity to enter the house pride costume contest.

And if you haven't already determined which house you belong in, here are some succinct descriptions to help you be your own Sorting Hat:

Hufflepuffs – just, loyal, and unafraid of toil

Slytherins – cunning, determined, and ambitious

Gryffindors – daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart

Ravenclaws – wise, creative, and brimming with wit

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented onstage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Jack Thorne, and directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.