Shoba Narayan Joins Wicked Broadway Cast Tonight

Shoba Narayan will take over the role of Nessarose in Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre beginning tonight, December 16.

Narayan recently starred as Eliza in the national tour of Hamilton. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.