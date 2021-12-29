See the Set List for David Byrne's American Utopia Unchained

While several Broadway shows have been forced to cancel performances due to absent company members, David Byrne's American Utopia plays on at the St. James Theatre, even though cast members have tested positive for Covid and gone into quarantine. The theatrical concert is more flexible than most Broadway musicals, and this has allowed for a creative solution: Instead of performing the normal set list, which requires every member of the band, Byrne and company have switched up the program, removing some numbers while adding several others from Byrne's band, The Talking Heads. This new concert is being called David Byrne's American Utopia Unchained. You can see the complete set list, which was just posted on Twitter, below: