Second Stage to Simulcast Broadway Performances of Between Riverside and Crazy

Second Stage Theater will offer simulcasts of its upcoming Broadway production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy. Viewings will be offered during the play's final two weeks of performances at the Hayes Theater from January 31-February 12, 2023.

Second Stage launched this program last season with its production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's. The simulcasts will once again be captured by five to seven cameras and are edited live as the performance happens. All cameras are operated remotely and situated discreetly throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.

Directed by Austin Pendleton, Between Riverside and Crazy will feature Common in his Broadway debut along with Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Rispoli.

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015. The play is described as follows: "City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter 'Pops' Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new house guests, and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone – after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy."