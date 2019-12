Screw Black Friday. Go See a Broadway Show Instead.

It sometimes feels like Thanksgiving has been superseded by an unofficial national holiday: Black Friday. That's the orgy of consumerism that takes place every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving (and, increasingly, on the actual night of Thanksgiving). Every year, low-low prices lure millions of people out to jostle with their fellow Americans over consumer electronics and name-brand clothing. Maybe you'll be one of them. But if you're as exhausted by the thought of Black Friday as I am, might I suggest another option?

This year, as in years past, most shows on Broadway are offering a special Friday matinee for those people who don't want to spend their extra day off shopping. Some shows are even performing on Thanksgiving, which, for the culinarily disinclined, might prove to be an alternative for which every member of the family is thankful. Please, pass the Jagged Little Pill.

Check out the schedules below for details:

Campbell Scott plays Ebenezer Scrooge in Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol, directed by Matthew Warchus, at the Lyceum Theatre.

(© Joan Marcus)

A Christmas Carol

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Aladdin

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

American Utopia

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

Beetlejuice

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Betrayal

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Amra-Faye Wright (center) leads the cast of Chicago on Broadway.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Chicago

Thursday, November 28: 8pm

Friday, November 29: 2:30pm, 8pm

Come From Away

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Dear Evan Hansen

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Derren Brown: Secret

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

Freestyle Love Supreme

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin (foreground) are in their last few months starring in Frozen on Broadway.

(© Deen var Meer)

Frozen

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Hadestown

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Hamilton

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm Part One, 8pm Part Two

Jagged Little Pill

Thursday, November 28: 7pm

Friday, November 29: 8pm

Mean Girls

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Moulin Rouge! on Broadway performs twice on Black Friday.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Moulin Rouge!

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Oklahoma!

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Slava's Snowshow

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Slave Play

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

The Book of Mormon

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

The Great Society

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

The Inheritance

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 7pm Part One

The Lightning Thief

Thursday, November 28: 7:30pm

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 7pm

The Lion King

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

The Phantom of the Opera will perform on Thanksgiving and twice on Black Friday.

(© Matthew Murphy)

The Phantom of the Opera

Thursday, November 28: 8pm

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

The Rose Tattoo

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

The Sound Inside

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 8pm

To Kill a Mockingbird

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Tootsie closes on January 5, but it performs twice on Black Friday.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Tootsie

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Waitress

Thursday, November 28: 7pm

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm

Wicked

Thursday, November 28: No Performance

Friday, November 29: 2pm, 8pm