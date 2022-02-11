Ryan Reynolds, Cynthia Nixon, and More Celebrate The Music Man's Broadway Opening

The Music Man opened on Broadway last night at the Winter Garden Theatre and drew a starry crowd to celebrate its return to the stage. Take a look below at photos from the evening's events.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and the cast of The Music Man take their opening-night bows.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Meredith Willson's The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

Ryan Reynolds shows support for Jackman, his former X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star, on opening night.

(© Emilio Madrid)

The revival production stars Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian (The Librarian) Paroo.

Sutton Foster's Younger co-star Peter Hermann attends opening night with his wife, Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The cast also features Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on the red carpet.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Rounding out the featured cast are Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul snaps a photo on the red carpet.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The Music Man boasts a cast of 49, including six Tony Award winners and 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.

Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, star of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age, celebrates an evening on Broadway.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The Music Man creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (scenic and costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (hair, wigs, and makeup design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), David Chase (vocal and dance arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (musical director).