Ryan Reynolds, Cynthia Nixon, and More Celebrate The Music Man's Broadway Opening
New York politicians Eric Adams, Michael Bloomberg, and Kathy Hochul joined the festivities as well.
The Music Man opened on Broadway last night at the Winter Garden Theatre and drew a starry crowd to celebrate its return to the stage. Take a look below at photos from the evening's events.
Meredith Willson's The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.
The revival production stars Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian (The Librarian) Paroo.
The cast also features Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.
Rounding out the featured cast are Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill.
The Music Man boasts a cast of 49, including six Tony Award winners and 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.
The Music Man creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (scenic and costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (hair, wigs, and makeup design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), David Chase (vocal and dance arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (musical director).