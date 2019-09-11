Rupert Everett to Join Laurie Metcalf in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Revival

Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding) will make a rare Broadway appearance this spring, joining Laurie Metcalf in the upcoming revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Joe Mantello.

Everett replaces the previously announced Eddie Izzard, who has departed the 2020 production because of scheduling conflicts. Previews will begin March 2, with opening night set for April 2 at a theater to be announced.

Joining Metcalf (Martha) and Everett (George) in the company are the previously announced Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran, who will take on the roles of Nick and Honey. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Ann Roth.

Everett made his Broadway debut a decade ago in Blithe Spirit. Metcalf will have the rare distinction of performing major starring roles on Broadway in five contiguous seasons, following Misery, A Doll's House, Part 2; Three Tall Women; and Hillary and Clinton.