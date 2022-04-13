RuPaul, Alan Cumming, and Billy Porter Among the Many Producers of A Strange Loop

Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, and RuPaul Charles (the reigning monarch of the gay Caroline Era) are among over 40 producers that have been announced for the Broadway run of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, which is set to begin previews tomorrow at the Lyceum Theatre ahead of an official opening night on Wednesday, April 27.

Jaquel Spivey leads the cast as Usher, a gay Black musical theater writer who makes his rent money by working as an actual usher on Broadway.

With book, music, and lyrics by Jackson, A Strange Loop wowed audiences in its off-Broadway world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, winning both the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and the 2020 Pulitzer Prize. It is a strong contender to win the 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical.

TheaterMania's review of A Strange Loop called it, "100 uninterrupted minutes of the rawest, funniest, most uncomfortably honest musical you're likely to see all year."

In addition to Spivey, the cast of A Strange Loop features Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey as the Thoughts.

In addition to the above named, A Strange Loop is produced by Barbara Whitman, Page 73 Productions, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Zach Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy, James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Richard Mumby, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, Phenomenal Media, Meena Harris, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Maley, the John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, and The Shubert Organization.