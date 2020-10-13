Returns of Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel Pushed Until Fall 2021

The Lincoln Center Theater productions of Intimate Apparel and Flying Over Sunset have been delayed until the fall of 2021.

Both musicals were forced to suspend performances on March 12 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. They had initially been announced to reopen this fall, and then next spring.

Intimate Apparel, running at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, is based on the play by Lynn Nottage and features libretto by Nottage and music by Ricky Ian Gordon. Bartlett Sher directs. It was running at the time of the closure.

Flying Over Sunset, running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, has a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, book and direction by James Lapine, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance. It was scheduled to begin performances the night of the closure.

LCT plans to produce additional productions in the Vivian Beaumont Theater and Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in spring 2022, as well as LCT3 productions during the 2021-2022 season in the Claire Tow Theater.