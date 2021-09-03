Watch: Returning to Come From Away on Broadway, This Time to Film It

The cast of Come From Away regathered earlier this spring not to resume performances on Broadway (that comes later this month), but to film the show for Apple TV Plus. The emotional capture, which debuts September 10, features members of the original company and some new faces, but the spirit of kindness and helpfulness can be seen throughout. Here, director Christopher Ashley, writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff, and stars Sharon Wheatley, Q. Smith, Joel Hatch, Paul Whitty, Astrid Van Wieren, and Caesar Samayoa tell us about the experience.