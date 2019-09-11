Inside the Rehearsal Room of The Rose Tattoo With Marisa Tomei

The Rose Tattoo, beginning performances September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre, has released photos from inside the rehearsal room.

Director Trip Cullman rehearses with his cast.

(© Daniel Rader)

Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of the Tennessee Williams romance stars Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust, and life in the arms of a fiery suitor named Alvaro Mangiacavallo (Emun Elliott).

Carolyn Mignini (Assunta) and Ella Rubin (Rosa)

(© Daniel Rader)

Directed by Trip Cullman, the cast also features Andréa Burns as Peppina, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Constance Shulman as the Strega, Portia as Flora, Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

(© Daniel Rader)

The Rose Tattoo officially opens October 15 and is set to run through December 8.