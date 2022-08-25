Pretty Woman: The Musical Tour Recoups on the Road

The producers of the first national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical announced today that the touring production has recouped its $4.7 million investment after 39 weeks on the road. The Equity tour, which launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, will continue through May 7, 2023 with the final scheduled engagement in Sacramento, CA.

The cast of Pretty Woman is currently led by Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis, Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward, Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company are Jade Amber, Natalie Bourgeois, Christian Brailsford, Anju Cloud, Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Graham Keen, Christian Kidd, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

Based on the hit film, Pretty Woman features a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Click here to see the tour route for Pretty Woman: The Musical.