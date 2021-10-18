PIX: David Byrne's American Utopia Reopens on Broadway

The Broadway return engagement of David Byrne's American Utopia officially reopened at the St. James Theatre on October 17.

The American Utopia family

(© Tricia Baron)

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart.

David Byrne

(© Tricia Baron)

A fully staged version, which features choreography and musical staging by Annie-B Parson, as well as songs from American Utopia and Talking Heads classics, opened at the Hudson Theatre in October 2019, recouping its initial $4 million investment after just 10 weeks. Spike Lee's filmed version of the production is currently streaming on HBO Max. The production received a Special Tony Award in 2020.

The cast of American Utopia

(© Tricia Baron)

American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

Amy Schumer

(© Tricia Baron)

Conrad Ricamora

(© Tricia Baron)

Ruthie Ann Miles

(© Tricia Baron)

Ari Melber

(© Tricia Baron)

Tituss Burgess

(© Tricia Baron)