Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme Reopens on Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme officially reopened its return engagement at Broadway's Booth Theatre on October 19. The show runs through January 2 before heading out on tour.

James Monroe Iglehart, Aneesa Folds, Andrew Bancroft, and Bill Sherman

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.

Wayne Brady on FaceTime with James Monroe Iglehart

In the show, the performers and special guests spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The regular cast for this run includes Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Kurt Crowley, a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley; Tarik Davis, a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway; Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees; Kaila Mullady, a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; and Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch.

The Freestyle Love Supreme family

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run, which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire, and others.

Solea Pfeiffer

Freestyle Love Supreme received a special 2020 Tony Award for its 2019 Broadway engagement.

Jessica Vosk

Laura Benanti

