Patti LuPone Wins Third Career Tony Award for Company

Everybody, rise for Patti LuPone! The Broadway legend has just won her third career Tony Award for her featured performance as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's revival of Company.

LuPone's fellow nominees in the Featured Actress in a Musical category included Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country), Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell (The Music Man), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), and her Company castmate Jennifer Simard.

This was LuPone's eighth time on the Tony Awards short list, with previous nominations for The Robber Bridegroom, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and War Paint, and wins for her lead performances in the original Broadway production of Evita and the 2008 revival of Gypsy.