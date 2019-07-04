Hamilton, Oklahoma!, and More Shows to See This Independence Day Weekend

Today is Independence Day, and while there's nothing necessarily wrong with celebrating this true-blue American holiday with the traditional barbecue and umpteenth viewing of Independence Day, why not also take in some theater this weekend that directly addresses the wide breadth of the American experience? We here at TheaterMania would argue that that's even more patriotic than watching competitive eaters scarf down dozens of hot dogs on Coney Island.

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our critics consider especially worth your time this Independence Day. In honor of the long weekend, we've included six shows instead of the usual five. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

Hamilton

Austin Scott and Nicholas Christopher currently star in Hamilton on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

"[Lin-Manuel Miranda has] created a work sure to be enjoyed by generations to come, proudly drawing on America's past as a guiding light to the future. It unequivocally asserts that the revolutionary ideals of 1776 are still valid in 2015. It is nothing short of a masterpiece, destined to change Broadway forever." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Fairview

MaYaa Boateng and Roslyn Ruff star in Fairview.

(© Gerry Goodstein)

"[Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning] play, along with its original cast, is playing a return engagement at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center, where considerably more people can see why this extraordinary, form-shattering, hilarious new work is truly the best play of the year." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Oklahoma!

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno star in Oklahoma!

(© Little Fang)

"On Broadway, Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! has reached its full potential. Sitting with rapt attention for three hours, I felt as though I was watching a brand-new musical, not one that just turned 76. It's one of the best revivals I've ever seen. And it's just so sexy." Read David Gordon's full review here.

A Strange Loop

Larry Owens and the rest of the company of A Strange Loop.

(© Joan Marcus)

"There is no intermission in this coproduction from Playwrights Horizons and Page 73. Instead, we get 100 uninterrupted minutes of the rawest, funniest, most uncomfortably honest musical you're likely to see all year." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Toni Stone

April Matthis and the company of Toni Stone.

(© Joan Marcus)

"More than just providing illuminating theater and timely social commentary, Toni Stone gives long overdue credit to a woman who had to fight as hard as or harder than any man in her sport just to play the game she loved — and make a living at." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck stars in What the Constitution Means to Me.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Schreck makes a compelling argument that no governing document will ever be a panacea for society's ills, and that we will always have to depend on the good faith (or contend with the lack thereof) of the people charged with interpreting that document. That makes What the Constitution Means to Me a rallying cry for active participation in our democracy, which doesn't end at the ballot box." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

