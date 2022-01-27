Original Nini Robyn Hurder to Depart Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Original cast member Robyn Hurder will play her final performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Sunday, February 20. Hurder has been with the production since the show's early development in 2017. She earned her first Tony Award nomination for creating the role of Nini, one of the badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film about doomed love among bohemians in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, Moulin Rouge! manages to squeeze a remarkable amount of pop hits from the last 60 years into one extravagant stage musical. According to our review, "If you go in expecting a spectacle, you will not be disappointed."

Jessica Lee Goldyn will be Broadway's new Nini.

(© David Gordon)

Jessica Lee Goldyn will take over the role of Nini on Tuesday, February 22. She has previously appeared on Broadway in A Chorus Line (playing both Val and Cassie), Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting, and Hello, Dolly!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

A North American tour of Moulin Rouge! has recently been announced. You can read about the cast and tour stops here.