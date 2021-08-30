Oprah Winfrey Narrates This Is Broadway Short Film

The Broadway League has announced the launch of This is Broadway, an initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's 18-month shut down. Kicking off the campaign is a short film celebrating Broadway. With a voiceover by Oprah Winfrey, the film features stars including Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, to name a few. You can see it here:

On August 30, the Broadway League will be joined by Chicago stars Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín at the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony to celebrate Broadway's return.

The League is also launching a first-of-its-kind contest: one lucky winner will win four tickets to every Broadway show in the 2021-2022 season. The prize includes 37 shows, valued at eighteen thousand dollars. The contest will be hosted by Audience Rewards and is free to enter. All current Broadway shows are confirmed to participate. The contest will run from September 1 to October 15, 2021. To enter, visit www.audiencerewards.com.

You can learn more about the This Is Broadway campaign at thisisbroadway.org.