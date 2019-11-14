Oklahoma! Celebrates 250 Broadway Performances

The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! celebrated its 250th Broadway performance at Circle in the Square Theatre on Tuesday, November 12, with a specially crafted cake pop celebration. Take a look at the cast below as they revel in their Broadway landmark.

The Broadway cast of Oklahoma! celebrating 250 performances at Circle in the Square Theatre.

(photo provided by DKC/O&M)

Oklahoma! is set to close on January 19, 2020, but the production, directed by Daniel Fish, will hit the road for a national tour, launching in fall 2020 in Oklahoma City.

The Broadway cast currently stars Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, James Davis as Will Parker, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, and Tony winner Ali Stroker as Ado Annie.