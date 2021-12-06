NYC to Mandate Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11 to Attend Theater

In a Monday morning address, outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced several new Covid vaccine mandates for New Yorkers, including new requirements for minors to enter indoor dining, fitness, entertainment, and performance venues. Starting December 14, children aged 5-11 must show proof of one vaccination dose in order to enter those venues. On December 27, all New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of two doses to enter those venues, except for those who have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Presently, all Broadway theaters require guests age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated.

De Blasio's announcement is part of a larger program that will require roughly 184,000 private businesses in the city to mandate vaccines for employees. That measure is slated to go into effect on December 27 — five days before Mayor De Blasio leaves office.

You can read details of the new requirements here, or watch the mayor's full announcement below: