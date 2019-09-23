Nicolas Dromard Returns to Jersey Boys

The Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys will welcome back cast member Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito tonight, September 23, at New York City's New World Stages.

Nicolas Dromard stars alongside Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi, and C.J. Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The production also includes Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, and Olivia Valli.

The behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and closed 11 years later on January 15, 2017. The show features hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back to You."

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (set design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), and Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design).