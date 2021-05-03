New York to Ease Capacity Restrictions on Broadway Beginning May 19

New York will lift all capacity restrictions on businesses — including Broadway — starting May 19.

The ease of restrictions applies to restaurants, museums, theaters, shops, and Broadway venues, though New York will still enforce 6 feet of distance between all patrons unless they can show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. If that can be produced, the distance requirement will be waived.

While Broadway shows will technically be able to recommence as of May 19, due to the amount of time it takes to start a Broadway production — which includes reopening ticket sales, calling cast and crews back to work, recasting (if necessary), and holding rehearsals, tech, and previews — shows won't likely begin again until the fall.

As previously reported, it is widely speculated that productions are gearing up to announce September reopenings, with exact details to be announced.