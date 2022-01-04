New York Theater Schedule Updates: Come From Away, The Music Man, Space Dogs, and More

The past few weeks have seen multiple performance cancellations on and off-Broadway due to Covid-related absences, as well as non-Covid illnesses. While the vast majority of shows in New York have been able to continue, here is a list of current productions that have altered their schedules for the coming weeks. This list will be updated as more information comes in, so keep checking back.

BROADWAY

Come From Away — Performances are scheduled to resume Friday, January 7 at 7pm at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Skeleton Crew — Shows are canceled through through Sunday, January 9, with performances expected to restart during the week of January 10 at the Friedman Theatre. A new opening date will be announced.

The Music Man - Performances are currently scheduled to resume Thursday, January 6.

Mrs. Doubtfire — Performances are canceled from January 10-March 14, with the show planning to resume its run at the Sondheim Theatre on March 15.

OFF-BROADWAY

Space Dogs — Performances at MCC Theater will now run January 25-March 6, with opening night set for February 13.

The Hang — Performances will now run January 20-February 20 at HERE.

WINTER FESTIVALS

Under the Radar at the Public Theater — Canceled

Prototype Festival — Canceled

UPCOMING CLOSINGS (NOT COVID-RELATED)

Caroline, or Change — Sunday, January 9

Trouble in Mind — Sunday, January 9