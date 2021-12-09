New Stage Version of The Little Prince Coming to Broadway in 2022

A new stage adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince will run on Broadway in 2022, beginning performances at the Broadway Theatre on March 4, following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai.

The adaptation is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron. The production will be filled with spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and groundbreaking videomapping technology.

The show's international company includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose / The Snake alternate), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman / The Switchman), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man), Andre Kamienski (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Dylan Barone (The Fox / The King), Marie Menuge (Ensemble, The Rose / The Drunkard alternate), Joän Bertrand (Ensemble, The Fox / The King alternate), George Sanders (Ensemble), and William John Banks (Ensemble). Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.

The Little Prince has original music by Terry Truck, assistant choreography by Noellie Bordelet, video design by Marie Jumelin, costume design by Peggy Housset, lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch, sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi, video projection by Etienne Beaussart,hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro, and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.