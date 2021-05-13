New Dates Announced for Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel at Lincoln Center Theater

New dates have been announced for the Lincoln Center Theater productions of Intimate Apparel — A New Opera and Flying Over Sunset.

Flying Over Sunset, running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, has a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, book and direction by James Lapine, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance. Originally scheduled to start performances the night theaters shut down in March 2020, previews will now begin on November 4, 2021, with opening night set for December 6, 2021. Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, and Tony Yazbeck will star as Aldous Huxley, Clare Booth Luce, and Cary Grant, three characters who come together in this work of fiction to experiment with the drug LSD.

Intimate Apparel, running at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, is based on the play by Lynn Nottage and features libretto by Nottage and music by Ricky Ian Gordon. Bartlett Sher directs. In previews when performances stopped, the show will resume its run on January 13, 2022, with opening night set for January 27. The leading role of Esther will be played by Kearstin Piper Brown, with Chabrelle Williams singing the role on Wednesday and Saturday matinees.

Further casting for each production is still to be announced.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.