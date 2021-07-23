New Amsterdam Theatre Reopens With Disney on Broadway Concert

Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre reopened on July 22 with Live at the New Am: A Benefit Concert for the Actors Fund, marking one of the first events on Broadway since the shutdown and the first Broadway performance to hire actors on an Equity contract.

Broadway's Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) headline a show that features beloved hit songs from Disney's Broadway shows – including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World," "Circle of Life," and "Let It Go."

The concert plays three more performances this weekend, July 23 and 24 at 7:30pm and July 25 at 2pm. The concert benefits the Actors Fund, which has provided support to members of the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic.

For tickets and more information, click here.