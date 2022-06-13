Max Clayton to Play Harold Hill in The Music Man After Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for Covid-19

Standby Max Clayton will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man, June 14-21, following Hugh Jackman testing positive today for Covid.

Clayton will perform the show alongside star Sutton Foster. Both Jackman and Foster were in attendance at and performed during the Tony Awards on June 12, which required a negative PCR test for entrance. Guests in the orchestra seating area were not required to be masked. Jackman previously tested positive for Covid during the winter Omicron surge.

In a statement, producer Kate Horton said, "Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it's Max Clayton to the rescue. We're excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery."

Please contact your original point of purchase if you wish to exchange your tickets for a future performance.