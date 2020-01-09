Last Chance to See Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside on Broadway

With so much great theater in New York City and across the country, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss — especially as they are all closing within the next week.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Moby-Dick

Members of the cast of Moby-Dick, running through January 12 at American Repertory Theater's Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(© Maria Baranova)

"[Dave] Malloy's Moby-Dick...runs a whopping three hours and 25 minutes — 205 riveting, infuriating, audacious minutes that simultaneously adapt the [Herman] Melville novel as a musical, recast the author's intentions in contemporary America, and create a new version of the art form: the musical as an amusement park ride." Read David Gordon's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Judgment Day

Luke Kirby stars in Judgment Day, running through January 12 at the Park Avenue Armory.

(© Stephanie Berger)

"[Christopher] Shinn has done a surprisingly excellent job of putting [Ödön von] Horváth's words into contemporary English while maintaining the prewar tone of the piece... [Director Richard] Jones proved his talent for expressionist spectacle in The Hairy Ape, which played the Armory in 2017. This production is a worthy successor." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Daniel Hayward and Kayla Catan star in Love Actually? An Unauthorized Musical Parody, running through January 14 at the Jerry Orbach Theater.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"I still love Love, Actually, but I laughed all the way through this riotous send-up that proves love actually is all around — and it's f-n ridiculous." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Pumpgirl

Labhaoise Magee stars in Pumpgirl, running through January 12 at Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"[Director] Nicola Murphy revives the play with a no-frills production.... And with three outstanding performances supporting its rich, expressive language, it's easy to understand why this was a title that emerged from the heap." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

The Sound Inside

Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman star in The Sound Inside, running through January 12 at Studio 54.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"I love everything about it: the sparseness of [Adam] Rapp's writing, the stark austerity of director David Cromer's staging, the elegant and commanding performances by Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman." Read David Gordon's full review here.

