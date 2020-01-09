Last Chance to See Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside on Broadway
Plus, we highlight a new Dave Malloy musical receiving its world premiere in Massachusetts.
With so much great theater in New York City and across the country, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!
Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss — especially as they are all closing within the next week.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
RECENTLY OPENED:
"[Dave] Malloy's Moby-Dick...runs a whopping three hours and 25 minutes — 205 riveting, infuriating, audacious minutes that simultaneously adapt the [Herman] Melville novel as a musical, recast the author's intentions in contemporary America, and create a new version of the art form: the musical as an amusement park ride." Read David Gordon's full review here.
CLOSING SOON:
"[Christopher] Shinn has done a surprisingly excellent job of putting [Ödön von] Horváth's words into contemporary English while maintaining the prewar tone of the piece... [Director Richard] Jones proved his talent for expressionist spectacle in The Hairy Ape, which played the Armory in 2017. This production is a worthy successor." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody
"I still love Love, Actually, but I laughed all the way through this riotous send-up that proves love actually is all around — and it's f-n ridiculous." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"[Director] Nicola Murphy revives the play with a no-frills production.... And with three outstanding performances supporting its rich, expressive language, it's easy to understand why this was a title that emerged from the heap." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.
"I love everything about it: the sparseness of [Adam] Rapp's writing, the stark austerity of director David Cromer's staging, the elegant and commanding performances by Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman." Read David Gordon's full review here.
For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.