Marc Shaiman to Pen Original Music for Broadway Revival of Plaza Suite

It was announced today that Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can) will write original music for the upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker. Shaiman teased the announcement this morning via his Instagram.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre, with previews beginning March 13, 2020, ahead of an official opening on April 13. The production will mark the first time Broderick and Parker have shared a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. It will also mark Broderick's return to the work of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.

Before coming to New York, Broderick and Parker will travel with the production to Boston for a strictly limited 22-performance pre-Broadway engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, the same theater where Plaza Suite had its 1968 world premiere and in 1976, Parker made her Boston stage debut as Flora in the pre-Broadway engagement of The Innocents.

In addition to Shaiman, the design team for Plaza Suite features two-time Tony winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), and Tony winner Scott Lehrer (sound design).

Complete casting for Plaza Suite will be announced shortly.