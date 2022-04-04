Macbeth Performances Cancelled as Daniel Craig Contracts Covid-19

The Broadway production of Shakespeare's Macbeth will go dark through at last Thursday, April 7 after an outbreak of Covid-19 among the company.

Performances at the Longacre Theatre were halted just before curtain on Friday, April 1. It was revealed on Saturday, April 2 that star Daniel Craig had received a positive test that morning. Owing to spread in the cast, the decision was made to cancel performances until later this week. It is hoped that the show will resume on Friday, April 8. All tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Directed by Sam Gold, the production also features Ruth Negga, Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton, Danny Wolohan, Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers, Peter Smith, and Stevie Ray Dallimore.

Macbeth features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, make-up, hair, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, violence direction by David Leong, movement by Sam Pinkleton, and casting by David Caparelliotis.