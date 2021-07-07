Disney on Broadway Stars to Take Part in Live at the New Am to Benefit Actors Fund

Live at the New Am: A Benefit Concert for the Actors Fund will celebrate the reopening of Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre and honor the remarkable support that the Actors Fund has provided to members of the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic.

The concert will treat audiences to the most-beloved hit songs from Disney's Broadway shows — including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World," "Circle of Life," and "Let it Go" — as performed by Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan). There will be four performances: July 22-24 at 7:30pm and July 25 at 2pm.

"For 16 months, New Yorkers have been eager to start going to the theatre again," said Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions. "The Lion King and Aladdin return to Broadway in September, but these four concerts allow us to welcome fans back to Broadway even sooner and give us a chance to raise much-needed funds to support the heroic work being done by the remarkable staff at The Actors Fund. We cannot wait to return to the exhilaration of musical theatre. For the first time in forever, we actually can."

On July 7 at 8pm ET, Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons, and Josh Strickland will appear on Stars In The House, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's live talk show that has raised more than $1 million to benefit the Actors Fund. Viewers can tune in here to watch, donate to the Actors Fund, and possibly have their donations read live on air by the special guests.

Aladdin star Michael James Scott said, "There aren't enough adjectives to describe how excited and honored I am to get be part of this historic reopening of Broadway and the legendary New Amsterdam Theatre. Bringing this feel-good concert to NYC with some of my closest friends and my DOB family is a dream come true. Did I mention I'm excited?!"

