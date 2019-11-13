The Lion King Celebrated 22nd Anniversary on Broadway Yesterday

Broadway's The Lion King celebrated its 22nd anniversary yesterday, Wednesday, November 13, at the Minskoff Theatre. This comes on the heels of other historic milestones for the show so far this year, including reaching over 100 million guests worldwide in May, and hitting 9,000 performances on Broadway in June.

Based on Disney's 1994 animated musical, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and earned six Tony Awards. Directed by Julie Taymor, The Lion King features music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and choreography by Garth Fagan.

The cast — which currently includes Bradley Gibson as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Stephen Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, and Fred Berman as Timon — recently celebrated this milestone with some cake. See a photo from the celebration below.