See What We Said About The Lightning Thief and More Before Their Broadway Runs

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. This week, we highlight some shows currently in previews on Broadway that we previously liked off-Broadway and elsewhere. Keep an eye out, because we may be singing their praises again when they open on Broadway in the coming weeks.

JUST OPENED:

The Great Society

Brian Cox plays Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Thomas plays Hubert Humphrey, and Gordon Clapp plays J. Edgar Hoover in The Great Society.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

"As entertaining as it is informative, The Great Society is a fitting tribute to one of America's most underappreciated leaders." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

American Moor

Keith Hamilton Cobb is the star and writer of American Moor, running through October 5 at Cherry Lane Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Written by and starring Keith Hamilton Cobb, who gives one of the best performances you'll see this season,...American Moor...gradually evolves into a searing, at times furious indictment of America and its persistent reluctance to listen to people of color and acknowledge their experiences in this country." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

CURRENTLY IN PREVIEWS ON BROADWAY:

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier star in the Broadway production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"The Lightning Thief...is a great show to get kids 8 and up engaged with a full-length live theater production." Read Pete Hempstead's full review of the 2017 off-Broadway production here.

Slave Play

The full Broadway cast of Slave Play.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"Jeremy O. Harris's daring, brilliantly written Slave Play...[is] one of the most thoughtful and challenging theatrical works on interracial relations, institutionalized racism, and their effects on people of color since Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over." Read Pete Hempstead's full review of the 2018 off-Broadway production here.

The Sound Inside

Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival world premiere of The Sound Inside.

(© Carolyn Brown)

"[Playwright Adam] Rapp...is in top form here, creating a tough, dense work that feels more like a recited novella than a traditional drama.... [Mary-Louise] Parker, never better, is magnetic and compelling, while [Will] Hochman, a real find, is performing a delicate high-wire act of pent-up frustration and twentysomething angst." Read David Gordon's full review of the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival world-premiere production here.

