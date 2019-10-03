See What We Said About The Lightning Thief and More Before Their Broadway Runs
This week, we highlight shows currently in previews on Broadway that we liked off-Broadway and elsewhere.
With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!
Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. This week, we highlight some shows currently in previews on Broadway that we previously liked off-Broadway and elsewhere. Keep an eye out, because we may be singing their praises again when they open on Broadway in the coming weeks.
JUST OPENED:
"As entertaining as it is informative, The Great Society is a fitting tribute to one of America's most underappreciated leaders." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
CLOSING SOON:
"Written by and starring Keith Hamilton Cobb, who gives one of the best performances you'll see this season,...American Moor...gradually evolves into a searing, at times furious indictment of America and its persistent reluctance to listen to people of color and acknowledge their experiences in this country." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.
CURRENTLY IN PREVIEWS ON BROADWAY:
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
"The Lightning Thief...is a great show to get kids 8 and up engaged with a full-length live theater production." Read Pete Hempstead's full review of the 2017 off-Broadway production here.
"Jeremy O. Harris's daring, brilliantly written Slave Play...[is] one of the most thoughtful and challenging theatrical works on interracial relations, institutionalized racism, and their effects on people of color since Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over." Read Pete Hempstead's full review of the 2018 off-Broadway production here.
"[Playwright Adam] Rapp...is in top form here, creating a tough, dense work that feels more like a recited novella than a traditional drama.... [Mary-Louise] Parker, never better, is magnetic and compelling, while [Will] Hochman, a real find, is performing a delicate high-wire act of pent-up frustration and twentysomething angst." Read David Gordon's full review of the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival world-premiere production here.
