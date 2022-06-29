David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz to Star in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, directed by Patrick Marber. Performances will begin September 14 at the Longacre Theatre, with opening night set for October 2.

Leopoldstadt will be led by David Krumholtz (Numb3rs) as Hermann.

Cast members coming from the recent West End production are Jenna Augen as Wilma/Rosa, Faye Castelow as Gretl, Arty Froushan as Fritz/Leo, and Aaron Neil as Ernst.

Rounding out the cast are Betsy Aidem as Emilia, Brandon Uranowitz as Nathan/Ludwig, Caissie Levy as Eva, Seth Numrich as Jacob/Percy, Tedra Millan as Nellie, Anthony Rosenthal as Pauli/Young Nathan, Sara Topham as Jana/Sally, Jesse Aaronson as Aaron/Police 1, Japhet Balaban as Otto, Corey Brill as Civilian/Mohel, Daniel Cantor as Kurt, Eden Epstein as Hilde/Hermine, Gina Ferrall as Poldi, Colleen Litchfield as Hannah, Erica Dasher, Charlotte Graham, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Chris Stevens, Dylan Wallach, Reese Bogin, Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Jaxon Cain Grundleger, Wesley Holloway, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf, and Drew Ryan Squire.

The semi-biographical, Olivier Award-winning drama will be Stoppard's 19th Broadway production, and is his most personal play. Set in Vienna in the last days of 1899, it follows one extended Jewish family through 50 years of history.

Marber's production is designed by Richard Hudson (sets), Brigitte Reiffenstuel (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Adam Cork (sound and original music), Isaac Madge (video), and Emily Jane Boyle (movement).

Two additional cast members are still to be announced. The 38-strong company will feature 23 Broadway debuts.