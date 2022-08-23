First Look: Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh in Rehearsal for Funny Girl

On September 6, Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh enter the Broadway cast of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. Take a look below at photos of the two new stars in the rehearsal room.

Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh in rehearsal for Funny Girl.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Michele takes over the lead role of Fanny Brice, following the show's original star, Beanie Feldstein. Julie Benko, who has performed the title role through the summer, will continue to lead Thursday performances after Michele steps into the production.

Lea Michele rehearsing for her Broadway turn as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Feldshuh will join the company as Mrs. Brice, assuming the role originated in this revival production by Jane Lynch.

Lea Michele with director Michael Mayer and associate director Johanna McKeon.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (who directed Michele in the original production of Spring Awakening) directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.